BBL 2023: Perth Scorchers Beat Brisbane Heat by 5 Wickets in Nail-Biting Final to Clinch Fifth Title

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner scored a much-needed half-century to guide his team to their fifth Big Bash League title on Saturday (February 4). Powered by some brilliant bowling performances from Jason Behrendorff and Matthew Kelly, Perth Scorchers defeated Brisbane Heat in a nail-biting final by five wickets at Perth.

Chasing 176, Stephen Eskinazi was dismissed by Max Bryant through a run out for 21 off 19 balls. At the end of the powerplay, Cameron Bancroft and Aaron Hardie took Scorchers to 43/1, with Hardie (9*) and Bancroft (13*). (Highlights: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2023 Final)

Spencer Johnson dismissed Hardie for 17 off 13 balls. Following this, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and skipper Turner put on a stand of 80-run stand. Xavier Bartlett ended the partnership, dismissing Inglis for 26 off 22 balls, with three boundaries.

The winning moment for Perth Scorchers - 5 time BBL Champions. pic.twitter.com/yCKJa9qNtR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 4, 2023

Scorchers were 134/4 in 16.3 overs. The duo of Spencer Johnson and skipper Jimmy Peirson ran out Turner for 53 off 32 balls, with his knock consisting of five boundaries and two sixes. Nick Hobson (18*) and Cooper Connolly (25*) chased down Scorchers the target with four balls to go, with five wickets in hand. Barlett, Johnson and Matthew Kuhnemann took a wicket each.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Heat posted 175/7 in their 20 overs. Nathan McSweeney (41) and Sam Heazlett (34) and Max Bryant (31) posted some important knocks for Heat. Jason Behrendorff took 2/26 and Matthew Kelly also took 2/37. David Payne, Hardie, Andrew Tye took a wicket each. Turner got `Man of the Match` title for his half-century.

Brief Scores: Perth Scorchers: 178/5 in 19.2 overs (Ashton Turner 53, Josh Inglis 26, Matthew Kuhnemann1/28) defeated Brisbane Heat: 175/7 in 20 overs (Nathan McSweeney 41, Sam Heazlett 34, Jason Behrendorff 2/26). (With ANI inputs)