PRS: 177-5 (19.3) | Perth Scorchers (PRS) vs Brisbane Heat (BRH), Big Bash League Final T20 Cricket Match Highlights and Scorecard: Scorchers Beat Heat by 5 Wickets to Become BBL Champions

Perth Scorchers will play Brisbane Heat in the final of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Perth stadium on Saturday, February 4. Perth finished at the top of the points table with 11 wins from 14 matches and 22 points. Heat were fifth on the table and despite an on and off season, they have managed to make their way to the final. They blow hot and cold in the round-robin matches but picked up their game in the playoffs. Heat had to win 3 matches on the trot to qualify for the final because they had finished on fifth in the table. They beat fourth-placed Sydney Thunder by in Eliminator by 8 runs (DLS method) before they knocked out Melbourne Renegades and then in the Challenger match, they beat second-placed Sydney Sixers to move to the final.

Scorchers have been the best team this season. They finished at the top in the points table and then easily beat Sixers by 7 wickets in the Qualifier to enter the final. They will start as the favourites in the big final today.

When you look at the squads of the two sides, you won't find a big international name. Yet these two have found match-winners in crucial matches, that reflects the wealth of T20 talent in Australia. Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis will be the key players for Scorchers. Hardie (443) has the second-highest run in this edition of tournament behind Matthew Short (458) and is expected to go past him in the final. On the other hand, Heat captain Jimmy Peirson has led them well and will be key to their success in the final.