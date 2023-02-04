PRS: 177-5 (19.3) | Perth Scorchers (PRS) vs Brisbane Heat (BRH), Big Bash League Final T20 Cricket Match Highlights and Scorecard: Scorchers Beat Heat by 5 Wickets to Become BBL Champions
Perth Scorchers (PRS) vs Brisbane Heat (BRH), BBL12 Final T20 Cricket Match LIVE Score Updates: Heat look for their 2nd title win while Scorchers are defending champions
Perth Scorchers will play Brisbane Heat in the final of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Perth stadium on Saturday, February 4. Perth finished at the top of the points table with 11 wins from 14 matches and 22 points. Heat were fifth on the table and despite an on and off season, they have managed to make their way to the final. They blow hot and cold in the round-robin matches but picked up their game in the playoffs. Heat had to win 3 matches on the trot to qualify for the final because they had finished on fifth in the table. They beat fourth-placed Sydney Thunder by in Eliminator by 8 runs (DLS method) before they knocked out Melbourne Renegades and then in the Challenger match, they beat second-placed Sydney Sixers to move to the final.
Scorchers have been the best team this season. They finished at the top in the points table and then easily beat Sixers by 7 wickets in the Qualifier to enter the final. They will start as the favourites in the big final today.
When you look at the squads of the two sides, you won't find a big international name. Yet these two have found match-winners in crucial matches, that reflects the wealth of T20 talent in Australia. Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis will be the key players for Scorchers. Hardie (443) has the second-highest run in this edition of tournament behind Matthew Short (458) and is expected to go past him in the final. On the other hand, Heat captain Jimmy Peirson has led them well and will be key to their success in the final.
LIVE BBL Final Score: Perth Scorchers are BBL Champs
Perth Scorchers win by 5 wickets with 3 balls left. What a performance by the Scorchers in the final, disappointment for Brisbane Heat. Hobson and 19-year-old Connolly got the Scorchers over the line in the end.
LIVE PRS vs BRH BBL Final Score: GONE!
Connolly dropped on 21! Brisbane Heat lose their chance to seal the deal in this final. Now, Perth Scorchers need 10 runs from the last over to win BBL.
PRS - 166/5 (19 OVERS)
LIVE PRS vs BRH BBL Final Score: GONE!
Josh Inglis 26 (22) caught by Heazlett bowled by Xavier Bartlett. Brisbane Heat are back into this contest with that wicket. The 80-run partnership finally comes to an end.
PRS - 136/4 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL Final Score: Intense contest
Scorchers need 57 runs in 30 balls, can they do it? Ashton Turner and Josh Inglis have turned this contest upside down after their side lost those three wickets early in the innings.
PRS - 119/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL Final: PRS on top
Perth Scorchers with Ashton Turner and Josh Inglis in the middle as Brisbane desperately search for a wicket to break this partnership. Brilliant batting by both in the middle at the moment.
PRS - 98/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE PRS vs BRH BBL Final LIVE Score: Heat on top
Brisbane Heat are in control of the contest at the moment as Scorchers lose another wicket. Hardie caught by Heazlett bowled by Spencer Johnson, PRS lose their third wicket and the pressure is on now.
PRS - 54/3 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE PRS vs BRH BBL Final LIVE Score: Heat bounce back
Eskinazi 21 (19) run out by Bryant. What a turn around, Heat bounce back into this contest as Scorchers lose their first wicket after a fiery start.
PRS - 40/1 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE PRS vs BRH BBL Final Score: Heat take charge
Brisbane Heat off to a fiery start in their chase of 176. Eskinazi and Bancroft attack on Heat bowling attack early in the powerplay.
PRS - 23/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE PRS vs BRH BBL Final Score: Here we go!
Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi open the batting for Perth Scorchers in their chase of 176 runs. Surely, this one will go right down to the wire. Brisbane Heat keen on getting some early wickets.
PRS - 10/0 (2 Overs)
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL Final LIVE Score: Heat finish at 175/7
Brisbane Heat finish at 175 after 20 overs. Good over from Andrew Tye, first three balls were dots. Max Bryant is the man who got them the little push of 30 runs in the last 5 overs. The final showdown of the BBL 2023 is on! Stay tuned for the second innings.
BBL Final LIVE Score: GONE
Heat lose Bryant but he has played a good cameo of 31 runs off 14 balls. Momentum wth Heat but can they keep it going? 9 balls left. Heat eye to put up a competitive total.
BRH - 159/6 (18.4 Overs)
BBL Final LIVE Score Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: All eyes on Bryant and Hain
Sam Hain and Max Bryant in the middle for Brisbane and they have only one aim now. Get the maximum runs from the remaining overs. Bryant has already cleared one off the rope and Hain is also set to attack the Scorchers bowling attack.
BRH - 134/4 (16.2 Overs)
BBL Final LIVE Score Heat vs Scorchers: Heat keep losing wickets
McSweeney 41 (37) caught by Bancroft bowled by Hardie, Heat in real trouble as they lose another set batter with 5 overs remaining.
BRH - 119/4 (15 Overs)
BBL PRS vs BRH LIVE Score: Behrendorff on FIRE
Jason Behrendorff takes two Wickets in one over, first is Heazlett 34 (30) caught by Payne and second one is Peirson 3 (3) caught by Kelly. What an over from Behrendorff to get his side back into the contest.
BRH - 112/3 (14 Overs)
BBL Final SCO vs HEA Live Score: Heat go past 100
Heazlett departs for 34 made off 30 balls and this could be a blessing in disguise for Heat as they need someone to smash boundaries right now as death overs nearing quickly. Jimmy Peirson, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Captain needs to play a fiery innings here.
BRH 104/2 (12.2)
Big Bash League Final Live Score: Heat innings back on track
Nathan McSweeney, Sam Heazlett are beginning to accelerate as Heat innings is back on track after first wicket fell in just the 2nd over. 10 overs to go and these batters need to go big as 9 wickets are still remaining. Heat will need a big total on the board.
BRH 86/1 (10)
SCO vs HEA Final LIVE Updates: Heat look to break shackles
Heazlett and McSweeney turning the heat on Scorchers. Heazlett after a slow start is now opening his shoulders and playing some lovely shots, collecting sixes and fours,
BRH 74/1 (8.3)
BBL Final LIVE Score and Updates: End of Powerplay
Josh Inglis misses stumping as McSweeney survives and runs 2 as bonus. 6 overs gone and Heat have managed just 47 off it. Scorchers have pulled thing back brilliantly after Heat got off to a quick start.
BRH 47/1 (6)
Scorchers vs Heat Final BBL LIVE Updates: Brown departs
Josh Brown departs as Scorchers lose first wicket on the last ball of the second over. He goes after scoring 25 off 12 balls. Provided the quick start to Heat but needed to carry on. Catch at mid on by Tye, Payne with the wicket.
BRH 27/1 (2.2)
BBL 12 Final LIVE: Heat off to a flying start
Brisbane Heat won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Josh Brown and Sam Heazlett have taken Heat to a terrfic start. They collect 13 off the first over and going all guns blazing in the 2nd over as well.
HEA 13/0 (1)
BBL Final LIVE: Heat win the bat flip
Brisbane Heat have won the bat flip in the final and they have asked Scorchers to bowl first.
Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis(w), Ashton Turner(c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly
Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann
BBL Final LIVE Updates: All eyes on Aaron Hardie
Scorchers' Aaron Hardie has been in terrific form in this season of Big Bash. In 14 innings he has played this season, he has scored 443 runs at an average of 44.30 and healthy strike rate of 141.53. He has smashed 43 fours and 17 sixes so far. On Saturday, he will have the opportunity to go past the leading run-scorer in this edition of the tournament, Matthew Short (458 runs).
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat LIVE: BBL final bat flip at 1.15 pm IST
Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner and Brisbane Heat skipper Jimmy Peirson will be out for the bat flip at 1.15 pm IST. In case you don't know, in BBL, the teams do not toss the coin to decide which team bats first. The captains do a bat flip instead.
BBL Scorchers vs Heat LIVE Updates: Match starts at 1.45 pm IST
The final of Big Bash League between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will start at 1.45 pm as per India Time. The match will have its live telecast on Sony Sports Network while he Indian fans can also watch the match on Sony LIV on their tabs, Smart TV and other digital devices.
BBL Final PRS vs BRH: Check Dream11 Team Prediction
Perth Scorchers, the best team in the tournament, take on Brisbane Heat in the final of the Big Bash League today. Remember that many stars like Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja are missing today so be careful about your fantasy picks.
BBL Final LIVE Updates: PRS vs BRH Probable Playing XIs
Scorchers: Eskinazi, Bancroft, Ashton Hardie, Josh Inglis, Turner, Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Behrendorff, Hatzoglou
Heat: Heazlett, Brown, McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson, Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Kuhnemann
BBL 12 Final Updates: How to watch match in India?
The final of the Big Bash League will take place on February 4 from 1.45 pm IST between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat. The fans in India can watch the final on Sony Sports Network on TV and can live stream the BBL final on Sony LIV app too.
PRS vs BRH BBL Final Live Updates: Check out Squads
Perth Scorchers Squad: Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis(w), Ashton Turner(c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly, Chris Sabburg, Charles Stobo
Brisbane Heat Squad: Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Will Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth
BBL 12 Final LIVE Updates: Scorchers vs Heat
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Big Bash League (BBL 12) final between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat. Both teams have had contrasting journeys to the final. While Scorchers, table toppers, dominated the season and entered the final by beating Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier, Heat had to struggle and raised their game at the right time in the playoffs, winning three matches on the trot to qualify for the summit clash. But past form has no value in the final. The team that wins today takes the cup.
Watch this space for all latest updates as begin the build up the to match that starts at 1.45 pm IST.
