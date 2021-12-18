हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

BCCI announces appointment of Committees following 90th AGM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the appointment of various committees following the 90th AGM of the BCCI held earlier this month.

BCCI announces appointment of Committees following 90th AGM
(Source: Twitter)

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the appointment of various committees following the 90th AGM of the BCCI held earlier this month.

It was at The 90th Annual General Meeting that BCCI announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee, and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

Tours, Fixtures, and Technical Committee consists of Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal, Raghuram Bhat, Prabir Chakrabarty, and Hari Narayan Pujari.

The senior Tournament Committee has Vishal Jagota, Vikas Katyal, Rajesh Garsondia, Surendra Shewale, and Lalrothuama.

The Umpires Committee will have Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan, and Sudhir Asnani.

Differently-Abled Cricket Committee consists of Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, and Mahantesh Kivadasannavar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BCCIBCCI AGMAmiesh SahebaKrishna HariharanSudhir AsnaniCricket
Next
Story

Ashes 2021-22: Mitchell Starc becomes first bowler to bag 50 wickets in Day-Night Test

Must Watch

PT6M40S

The workers created a ruckus during the raid on the house of SP leaders