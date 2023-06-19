BCCI Announces Appointments For Women's Selection Committee & Junior Cricket Committee

In a significant move to strengthen the women's cricket structure and nurture young talent, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the appointments for the Women's Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee. The selection process was overseen by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which included eminent members Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape.

The CAC has unanimously recommended Ms Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr VS Thilak Naidu for the said positions.



After a thorough screening of applications, the CAC has unanimously recommended Ms Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr VS Thilak Naidu for the positions of selector in the Women's Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee, respectively. Their wealth of experience and knowledge of the game made them stand out among the applicants.

Ms Shaw, an accomplished left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler, has an impressive cricketing career. She represented India in three Tests and five One-Day Internationals. At the domestic level, she initially played for Bengal from 1985 to 1997 before joining Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, Shaw served as a Bengal selector for two terms, exhibiting her passion for identifying and nurturing talent.

On the other hand, Mr Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Junior Cricket Committee. Representing Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, Naidu also featured for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. His aggressive batting style and dedication to the game allowed him to accumulate 4386 runs in 93 first-class games. Naidu's experience extends beyond his playing days, as he chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee from 2013 to 2016 and served on the KSCA's Senior Selection Committee during the 2015-16 season.

With the newly appointed committees, the BCCI aims to strengthen the structure and ensure a streamlined selection process for both women's cricket and junior cricket. The Women's Selection Committee will be chaired by Neetu David, with Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, and Shyama Dey Shaw as the other members. Meanwhile, the Junior Cricket Committee will be led by VS Thilak Naidu, with Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, and Krishen Mohan as the other members.

These appointments mark an important step towards recognizing and fostering talent at both the senior and junior levels of cricket in India. The expertise and knowledge possessed by Ms Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr VS Thilak Naidu, along with the collective wisdom of the committees, are expected to contribute significantly to the development and growth of women's cricket and junior cricket in the country. The BCCI remains committed to creating a strong and vibrant cricketing ecosystem, promoting gender equality, and nurturing the aspirations of young cricketers across the nation.