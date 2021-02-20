India T20 squad: KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and MI’s Ishan Kishan get maiden call-up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (February 20, 2021) announced India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Saturday to pick the squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I series against England to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad," BCCI said in an official statement.

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy along with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia have earned their maiden call-ups.

Kishan's name has been added to the squad on a day when the 22-year old kicked-off this year's Vijay Hazare trophy on a commanding note and smashed 173 runs from 94 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who opened the innings, smashed 11 sixes and 19 fours during the course of his innings.

This is to be noted that Ishan Kishan also topped the chart for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020 and scored 516 runs in 14 games including four fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav who has also got his maiden India call-up scored 480 runs in 16 IPL matches for the Mumbai franchise.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

