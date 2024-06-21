The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have officially announced the schedule for India's T20I series in South Africa, set for November 2024. The tour will feature a four-match T20I series starting on November 8 at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The second match will take place on November 10 at St George's Park in Gqeberha, as per a release from the BCCI.

Following these matches, the series will shift to the Highveld, with the third game scheduled for November 13 at Supersport Park in Centurion, and the final match set for November 16 at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (Top 10 Records That Tumbled In India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Game - In Pics)

Jay Shah, Honourary Secretary of the BCCI expressed confidence that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests

"India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side."

Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said: "I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa's cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams."