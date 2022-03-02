BCCI changes venues for India vs South Africa T20s, check venues here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made slight changes in the schedule of India vs South Africa T20Is.

The five-match series is will happen right after the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. South Africa were supposed to play these five matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot and Delhi but now the series will kick off from Cuttack. The moving to Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai. Bengaluru and Nagpur have been dropped from the roster.

1st T20 in Cuttack on June 9

2nd T20 in Visakhapatnam on June 12

3rd T20 in Delhi on June 14

4th T20 in Rajkot on June 17

5th T20 in Chennai on June 19

Abbey Kuruvilla now new GM (Cricket Operations)

Former pacer Abbey Kuruvilla, who was appointed senior national selector last year, has quit his post and is now the new General Manager (Cricket Operations), a post vacated by Dhiraj Malhotra.

Malhotra stepped down a couple of months back to rejoin Delhi Capitals.

Kuruvilla, who had pipped Ajit Agarkar to claim the West Zone selector's post, had to relinquish his post as constitution states any national selector (junior or senior) can't stay in the post for more than five years cumulatively.

While appointing Kuruvilla, it wasn't taken into account that he had completed four years as chairman of junior national selection committee, so all he had was one year.