BCCI claims Guinness World Records for hosting largest attendance in T20 match ever - Check Details

On Sunday, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) was presented with a certificate from Guinness World Records for hosting the largest T20 match ever, which took place at Ahmedabad's brand-new Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL final this year. The state-of-the-art stadium in Gujarat's capital city held 1,01,566 spectators for the IPL 2022 final between the Gurjat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, breaking the previous record for a T20 game.

Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI https://t.co/JHilbDLSB2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 27, 2022

The announcement was made on the BCCI's official Twitter account with the caption, "A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL."

Earlier known as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Stadium, Motera the stadium has a capacity of 1,10,000 which is nearly 10,000 more than Melbourne Cricket Ground with an official capacity of 1,00,024.

