BCCI congratulates Ishant Sharma, Deepti Sharma on winning Arjuna Awards

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma on being conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the country's cricket governing body posted a picture of Ishant in an Indian Test jersey and lauded the country's senior most Test bowler.

"Congratulations to our senior most Test bowler @ImIshant for winning the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020. Keep going, champ!," the BCCI tweeted.

Congratulating Deepti for winning the Arjuna Award, the BCCI hoped the women's all-rounder continues to achieve greater heights.

"Congratulations to our all-rounder @Deepti_Sharma06 on being conferred upon with the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020.May you continue soaring new heights,"the BCCI wrote.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also listed down the key career achievements and milestones of Ishant and Deepti.

A total of 27 other sportsperson have been chosen for the Arjuna Award, while five coaches will be honoured with the Dronacharya Award during 2020 National Sports Awards.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Rohit Sharma, Table tennis star Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Indian women's hockey team player Rani, para-athlete Mariappan Thangavelu will also be honoured with the prestigious Khel Ratna award,which is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.

Here is the full list of sportspersons who will receive Arjuna Awards 2020:

Atanu Das (Archery), Dutee Chand (Athletics), Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton),Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Ishant Sharma (Cricket), Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian),Sandesh Jhingan (Football),Aditi Ashok (Golf),Akashdeep Singh (Hockey),Deepika (Hockey),Deepak (Kabaddi),Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho),Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing),Manu Bhaker (Shooting),Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting),Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis),Divij Sharan (Tennis),Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports),Divya Kakran (Wrestling),Rahul Aware (Wrestling),Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming),Sandeep (Para Athletics),Manish Narwal (Para Shooting).