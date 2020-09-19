BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board sign MoU, hosting agreement to boost cricketing ties

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and hosting agreement with Emirates Cricket Board in order to boost the cricketing ties between the two sides.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he and Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni have penned down the MoU.

"I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Mr Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries," he tweeted along with the pictures from their meeting.

Shah further confirmed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal were also present during the signing of the agreement between two nations.

"BCCI President, @SGanguly99 & Treasurer, @ThakurArunS were present on the occasion," Shah wrote.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is currently hosting the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the BCCI decided to move it from India due to hike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The 13th season of the tournament will take place from September 19 to November 10 behind closed doors across three venues of UAE namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020 opener in what would be the repeat of last year's final.