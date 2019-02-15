हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terror attack on CRPF personnel: BCCI expresses condolences

BCCI Acting Honorary secretary Amitabh Choudhary described the incident as being engineered by forces from outside India. 

Terror attack on CRPF personnel: BCCI expresses condolences
File Image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday expressed its deepest condolences to the CRPF Jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

"The BCCI would like to officially condone the tragic incident in which we are told 44 lives were lost for the sake of protection of the country," BCCI Acting Honorary secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement. 

He further described the incident as being engineered by forces from outside India.

"The BCCI condones the incident engineered by forces from outside India." 

Around 44 CRPF personnel were killed during the incident termed as the deadliest ever attack on security forces in Kashmir on Thursday. A suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad targetted the convoy comprising of the men on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. 

The convoy which overall comprised of 2500 CRPF personnel in 78 buses, was attacked at around 3.15 PM at Ladhu Modi Lethpora while travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. 

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the attack terming it as “despicable” and stated, “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs.” 

BCCIAmitabh ChoudharyKashmirJammuPulwama
