BCCI fires Chetan Sharma led selection committee after disappointing T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Centra Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have fired the national selection committee led by Chetan Sharma after the Men in Blue (Indian Cricket team) suffered a disappointing loss against Englan in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. During Chetan's tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final.

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Centra Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021.

A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension. There was no selector from West Zone after Abbey Kuruvilla's tenure ended. That Chetan will be sacked was reported by PTI on October 18 after the BCCI AGM. On Friday, the BCCI invited applications for the position of national selectors (Senior Men). (With PTI inputs)

BCCITeam IndiaSelection committeeChetan SharmaBCCI fire selection committeeChetan Sharma firedIndia Cricket NewsTeam India NewsT20 World Cup 2022

