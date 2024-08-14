Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel has been appointed as the bowling coach of the Indian team on Wednesday. Under the new regime of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Morkel has been named as the successor of previous bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

"South African pacer Morne Morkel appointed as new bowling coach of team India", Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah told ANI. (ICC ODI Rankings 2024: Rohit Sharma Moves Up To No. 2, Closing In On Babar Azam; Shubman Gill Slips To No. 3)

India and Karnataka bowler Vinay Kumar was also reported to be in contention to replace Mhambrey as team India's bowling coach. But Morkel has been appointed ahead of him. Morkel has previously worked with Gambhir during his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Lucknow Super Giants.

Morkel also served as the bowling coach of India's arch-rival Pakistan. He was appointed in June 2023 and left after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in November last year. But he left six weeks before his contract was meant to expire.

During his playing days, the 39-year-old was one of the tearaways in South Africa's star-studded pace bowling line-up. He made 86 Test appearances for the Proteas and claimed 309 wickets at an average of 27.7.

In the ODI format, Morkel played 117 matches and scythed 188 wickets at an average of 25.3. In the shortest format of the sport, he made 44 appearances and claimed 47 scalps to his name at an average of 25.3. In India's recently conluded series against Sri Lanka, Gambhir's coaching staff included Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches. T Dilip was retained as the fielding coach from the previous regime.