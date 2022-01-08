हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

BCCI may consider reducing venues for India-WI series due to rising COVID-19 cases

(Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rapidly rising COVID-19 cases across the country may force the BCCI to reduce the number of venues for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies but the cricket body has not yet formally discussed options.

The third wave of coronavirus is fast gripping the country and several states have introduced curbs, including weekend lockdowns, to prevent the spread of infection.

India will host West Indies for six white-ball games -- three ODIs and as many T20Is -- at six venues, starting with the first 50-over match at Ahmedabad on February 6.

"Nothing has been decided as of now. This is a fluid situation and we are keeping an eye on the situation, and we will take a call at appropriate time," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Apart from Ahmedabad, the other venues which are scheduled to host the matches are Jaipur (February 9), Kolkata (February 12), Cuttack (February 15) Visakhapatnam (February 18) and Thiruvananthapuram (February 20).

Given the current COVID situation in the country, the Board might look to host the six games at three centres to avoid too much travelling as it might make the players vulnerable to infections.

The West Indies team is scheduled to undergo a three-day isolation after landing in Ahmedabad on February 1.

There will be practice sessions on February 4 and 5 before the action begins with the first ODI at Motera on February 6.

The BCCI was recently forced to postpone major domestic tournaments including Ranji Trophy and the Col CK Naidu Trophy due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

