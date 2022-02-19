BCCI reveals THESE 3 future candidates for India captaincy

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are set on grooming course under new skipper Rohit Sharma, explained chief of selection committee Chetan Sharma while announcing the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Former skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20I's but will play the Test series. Explaining how these three youngsters can be future leaders for the nation, Chetan Sharma said "We made KL the captain in South Africa. Bumrah was the deputy in South Africa and again for Sri Lanka series. In West Indies T20s, we had Rishabh as vice-captain. These are potential leaders to be groomed under Rohit."

"We will groom future captains under him." The Chairman of the All-India Senior Selection Committee, Mr. Chetan Sharma, spoke about @ImRo45 being named the #TeamIndia Test Captain. pic.twitter.com/SPaJvFMVEO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2022

However, he didn't confirm whether it will be KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant or Jasprit Bumrah ,but he was sure that one these stars will lead their nation in the future. "Yes, it is difficult to say who will be next captain but we are sure a name will emerge," the former fast bowler said.

India's Test squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.