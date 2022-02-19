हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BCCI

BCCI reveals THESE 3 future candidates for India captaincy

BCCI chief of selection committee Chetan Sharma while announcing the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour also hinted who can be the future captain of India.

BCCI reveals THESE 3 future candidates for India captaincy
Source: Twitter

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are set on grooming course under new skipper Rohit Sharma, explained chief of selection committee Chetan Sharma while announcing the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Former skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20I's but will play the Test series. Explaining how these three youngsters can be future leaders for the nation, Chetan Sharma said "We made KL the captain in South Africa. Bumrah was the deputy in South Africa and again for Sri Lanka series. In West Indies T20s, we had Rishabh as vice-captain. These are potential leaders to be groomed under Rohit."

However, he didn't confirm whether it will be KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant or Jasprit Bumrah ,but he was sure that one these stars will lead their nation in the future. "Yes, it is difficult to say who will be next captain but we are sure a name will emerge," the former fast bowler said.

India's Test squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.

