BCCI Omission Sends Shockwaves: What Lies Ahead for Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer?

The recent exclusion of star players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the BCCI's annual player retainership list for the 2023-24 season has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. This decision has raised eyebrows and prompted speculation about the future of these talented cricketers. The abrupt removal of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the central contracts list has left many scratching their heads. Both players, previously integral to India's cricketing plans, find themselves on the outskirts due to their refusal to participate in domestic cricket matches.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has offered some sound advice to Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan after central contract snub.



Ishan Kishan's Controversial Break

Ishan Kishan's decision to take a break from national duties during India's Tour of South Africa stirred controversy. Despite directives from the Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid to engage in domestic cricket, Kishan opted to train with his IPL captain, Hardik Pandya, raising eyebrows and inviting criticism.

Shreyas Iyer's Fitness Fiasco

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's absence from Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai, citing injury, was met with skepticism by the BCCI's medical team. Despite his recent stellar performance in the ODI World Cup, Iyer's omission from the central contracts list serves as a stern warning against skipping domestic cricket commitments.

Consequences of Exclusion

The ramifications of being excluded from the BCCI contracts list are significant for Kishan and Iyer. Not only does it jeopardize their chances of selection for upcoming international series, including the T20I World Cup, but it also denies them access to crucial facilities like the National Cricket Academy. Despite their exclusion from the central contracts list, both Kishan and Iyer remain vital assets to their respective IPL franchises. However, their return to the national team hinges on their willingness to participate in domestic cricket, a prerequisite set forth by the BCCI.