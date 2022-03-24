हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly nails Allu Arjun’s Pushpa dance step, WATCH

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has become the latest sports personality to try the viral Srivalli step from Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Source: Twitter)

Allu Arjun and his blockbuster Telegu movie Pushpa has been a rage on the social media over the last couple of month. Dance steps as well as Allu Arjun’s moves have been replicated by cricketers from all around the world including the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Virat Kohli and Shakib al Hasan and now Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has also joined the bandwagon.  

We have already witnessed many Indian cricketers grooving to the hit Srivalli song from Pushpa and it has now become the most practiced reel in social media. Ganguly has become the latest sports personality to try the viral Srivalli step. On the sets of Dadagiri Unlimited, the host of the show is seen in a promotional video of Zee Bangla dancing with young contestants on the Pushpa song.  

Watch Sourav Ganguly replicating Allu Arjun’s dance step from Pushpa here... 

This is not the first time that Sourav Ganguly has brought up the trending movie on his show. In an earlier episode a contestant was asked who did the Hindi dubbing to the lead character, Pushparaj’s voice. 

Before the serious business of IPL begins on Saturday (March 26), the Sunrisers Hyderabad players enjoyed a fun session during a recent photoshoot. While some of them tried to show their lighter side, bowling coach Dale Steyn stole the show as he emulated Allu Arjun’s signature move from his blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa’.  

The SRH team shared a behind-the-scenes video of the team’s photoshoot and many of them including T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Tripathi among others were seen having a gala time. Skipper Kane Williamson performed a dance step as well.    

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League begins this Saturday with the first match taking place between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders.  

