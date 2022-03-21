SRH coach Dale Steyn joins Allu Arjun’s Pushpa trend during photoshoot, WATCH

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is known to be character both on and off the field. Steyn walked away from the game in 2020 and was one of the undoubted legends of the sport.

The 38-year-old former fast bowler is now the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Steyn will be looking to replicate his international success with SRH in IPL 2022 as well.

Before the serious business of IPL begins on Saturday (March 26), the SRH players a fun session during a recent photoshoot. While some of them tried to show their lighter side, bowling coach Steyn stole the show as he emulated Allu Arjun’s signature move from his blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa’.

The SRH team shared a behind-the-scenes video of the team’s photoshoot and many of them including T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Tripathi among others were seen having a gala time. Skipper Kane Williamson performed a dance step as well.

Watch Dale Steyn recreate Allu Arjun's Pushpa trend...

The former Proteas pacer performed the famous ‘Thaggedhe Le’ gesture from the movie Pushpa. The video was also posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

Steyn is the latest one to join the trend which has been followed by many players including the likes of Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan, Team India and CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

The SRH campaign this year will be led by Williamson, who had led them to the final of the 2018 season. The New Zealand captain was their first retention along with the uncapped Jammu and Kashmir duo of pacer Umran Malik and middle-order batter Abdul Samad. Williamson has been offered a sum of Rs 14 crore.

The 2016 champions had a forgettable campaign last season where they finished last. A new-look SRH unit would now be hoping to rewrite history this time around. SRH will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign against the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.