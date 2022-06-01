BCCI president Sourav Ganguly sent a cryptic tweet on Twitter which has everyone guessing about his next move. Ganguly, who currently heads the BCCI and has been a successful captain for India, had recently met Indian home minister Amit Shah at his residence in Kolkata. The speculations are growing as to what Ganguly is planning next.

Taking to Twitter, he shared an update with his fans, in which he wrote: "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope yu continue your support as I enter this chapter if my life."

Ganguly became the BCCI president in late 2019 and continues to hold the position. In his update on Twitter, there was no mention of his next move, as in to where he heads or whether he has resigned from the position.

Tweets started pouring in, hinting that BCCI president has resigned from the post of president. But it was outrightly denied by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. In a byte to ANI, he confirmed that Ganguly is staying as BCCI president.

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI: Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary to ANI pic.twitter.com/C2O3r550aL — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

