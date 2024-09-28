BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Additional Rs 7.5 Lakh Match Fee For Players Ahead Of IPL 2025

On September 28, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now earn a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakhs per game. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah shared the update on X, stating that each IPL franchise will set aside Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the entire season. This will be in addition to the compensation players receive under their individual contracts.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" Shah posted on X.

The upcoming IPL 2025 auction is set to allow each of the ten franchises to retain five players, along with the option to use one Right-to-Match (RTM) card, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The IPL governing council is expected to finalize these retention rules soon, ahead of the much-anticipated mega auction. ('To All CSK Fans...': Dwayne Bravo's Special Message As He Joins KKR As Mentor Ahead Of IPL 2025)

While the specifics regarding the number of Indian players that can be retained or any caps on overseas players have yet to be confirmed, discussions suggest that the overall player retention purse will be in the range of INR 120 crore. If approved, this 5 + 1 retention model would mark a historic high for the tournament, surpassing previous retention limits.

During the 2017 mega auction for IPL 2018, teams were allowed five retentions but could use a combination of direct retentions and RTM cards, capped at three Indian players. The RTM card, which enables franchises to retain a player by matching the highest bid from another team during the auction, was removed prior to the 2022 mega auction.

At that time, the eight existing franchises were permitted to retain a maximum of four players each, while the new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, could select three players from the remaining pool before the auction.

The auction purse for 2022 was set at INR 90 crore, an increase from the previous season. As discussions continue, the IPL is reportedly considering holding the player auction in late November, but the retention rules have not yet been finalized.

Earlier this year, during a meeting with team owners in Mumbai, the IPL had indicated that the rules would be shared by the end of August, but delays have occurred. The RTM card was a significant topic of discussion in the July meeting, with some franchises advocating for as many as eight RTMs. (IPL 2025: BCCI To Allow 5 Retentions Ahead Of Mega Auction - Report)

However, there were opposing views, including from Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose owner, Kavya Maran, suggested a preference for seven RTMs while arguing against restrictions on player retention.

Additionally, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal expressed his opposition to retaining the Impact Player rule, which has allowed teams to field an extra batter or bowler and has contributed to record scoring in recent seasons.

One noteworthy point discussed was the potential reintroduction of a rule categorizing capped Indian players who have retired from international cricket or have not played for five years as uncapped. If reinstated, this rule could enable Chennai Super Kings to retain their iconic former captain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player, thus strengthening their auction purse. Previously, uncapped player retention was priced at INR 3 crore in 2017 and increased to INR 4 crore in 2021. (With ANI Inputs)