BCCI secretary Jay Shah to monitor Rohit Sharma's Team India - Check Details

On Sunday, the BCCI held a review meeting for the Indian cricket squad. Roger Binny, the BCCI's president, Jay Shah, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, the NCA's VVS Laxman, and Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the selection committee, were in attendance. Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, has been guiding the Indian cricket organisation in the correct way. Jay Shah has assured that Indian cricket maintains on the rising track by assembling important decision-makers in a series of meetings that would last even into the final week of 2022.

The meeting was done to review India's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where they crashed out after a crushing ten-wicket defeat to England in the semi-final of the tournament. The board has shortlisted 20 players for the ICC World Cup 2023 in October to be held in India. India also performed poorly in Asia Cup held from August to September last year and exited the tournament in the final four phases, failing to reach the final. They also lost the ODI series to Bangladesh by 2-1 in December.

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keeping the World Cup in mind 20 players have been shortlisted.

There were a lot of key recommendations that were made in the meeting. One of them was that the emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.



The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

Keeping in mind the FTP and preparations for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the National Cricket Academy will work in tandem with the

IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.