Here's how Suryakumar Yadav started first day of New Year - Check

Suryakumar Yadav, a well-known cricketer from India, went to the Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday to ask Lord Ganesha's blessings on the first day of the New Year 2023. The 32-year-old wrote in the caption of a photo that was posted to Instagram, "Feeling blessed at Siddhivinayak Temple." In the forthcoming T20Is versus Sri Lanka, SKY will be in action. He was the only Indian to receive a nomination for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year last year thanks to his success for India.

As we enter the year 2023, with unexplainable gratitude in my heart, I thank you for all the love and support you have showered upon me this year __

Here's hoping for an even greater year ahead, wishing you all a very happy new year _ pic.twitter.com/mu44f5Mz41 December 31, 2022

Suryakumar had a sensational 2022 in the shortest format of the game, becoming just the second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a year in the format with his 360-degree strokeplay. He ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43, averaging 46.56.

His tally of 68 sixes in 2022 is the highest anyone has hit in the format in a year by a fair distance. With two hundred and nine half-centuries in the year, Suryakumar was undoubtedly the standout men's T20I batter.

Suryakumar had lit up the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, slamming 239 runs at an outstanding average of 59.75 and a whopping strike rate of 189.68, including match-tempo changing fifties against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Netherlands.

In the second T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, he hit 11 fours and seven sixes all over the park at a strike rate of 217.65 to be unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls, his second T20I century.

But it was his first T20I century against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 117 off 55 balls, which caught the eye of cricket fans. From 31/3 in a run chase of 216, Suryakumar lifted India with his outrageous stroke-making, giving the visitors a chance at chasing down the target. Suryakumar put the team within touching distance of what would have been an incredible win.