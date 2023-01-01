topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

Here's how Suryakumar Yadav started first day of New Year - Check

His tally of 68 sixes in 2022 is the highest anyone has hit in the format in a year by a fair distance. With two hundred and nine half-centuries in the year, Suryakumar was undoubtedly the standout men's T20I batter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Here's how Suryakumar Yadav started first day of New Year - Check

Suryakumar Yadav, a well-known cricketer from India, went to the Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday to ask Lord Ganesha's blessings on the first day of the New Year 2023. The 32-year-old wrote in the caption of a photo that was posted to Instagram, "Feeling blessed at Siddhivinayak Temple." In the forthcoming T20Is versus Sri Lanka, SKY will be in action. He was the only Indian to receive a nomination for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year last year thanks to his success for India.

Also Read: Ramiz Raja behaving like a kid: Salman Butt slams former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman

Suryakumar had a sensational 2022 in the shortest format of the game, becoming just the second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a year in the format with his 360-degree strokeplay. He ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43, averaging 46.56.

His tally of 68 sixes in 2022 is the highest anyone has hit in the format in a year by a fair distance. With two hundred and nine half-centuries in the year, Suryakumar was undoubtedly the standout men's T20I batter.

Suryakumar had lit up the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, slamming 239 runs at an outstanding average of 59.75 and a whopping strike rate of 189.68, including match-tempo changing fifties against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Netherlands.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

In the second T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, he hit 11 fours and seven sixes all over the park at a strike rate of 217.65 to be unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls, his second T20I century.

But it was his first T20I century against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 117 off 55 balls, which caught the eye of cricket fans. From 31/3 in a run chase of 216, Suryakumar lifted India with his outrageous stroke-making, giving the visitors a chance at chasing down the target. Suryakumar put the team within touching distance of what would have been an incredible win.

Live Tv

Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav news updateSuryakumar Yadav newsSuryakumar Yadav updateSuryakumar Yadav InstagramSuryakumar Yadav Twitter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896