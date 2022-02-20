BCCI selector Chetan Sharma slams journalist over Hardik Pandya's non-availability in Tests

BCCI's chief of selectors Chetan Sharma was livid when a journalist made a comment during a press conference. The journalist said that the selectors will pick Hardik as soon as he is fit. And that his fitness issues are still unclear. The fact is that Hardik is not playing in Ranji Trophy but will soon lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

To this comment made by the journalist, Chetan said, "Look, the most important thing is, like I said before, you can speak to him (Hardik), you would be having his (mobile) number."

"Number two, you are not a member of the selection committee to tell that whether he will be selected or not. The five selection committee members are there with me. Who gets selected and who does not, that we will decide, not you. But what he has to do, who will play what, let things come, you support a kid, don’t go behind him," Sharma said.

Earlier in the PC, Chetan had been asked a question on the same topic that is Hardik Pandya's injuries and his availability in Tests.

He had said, "You can ask Hardik why he is not playing Ranji Trophy? We are seeing those who are playing Ranji Trophy and those who are performing. We are happy to see players playing Ranji Trophy and performing," Sharma was blunt in his response.

“Look, definitely Hardik was a very important part of the Indian team," Sharma said when asked about Pandya’s availability.

After listening to Chetan's comments in the PC, it is clear that Hardik will only be available when he is fit.

He said, "After the injuries, we will now say that if he is 100 percent fit, ready to go and also if he is bowling and match fitness and all, we we will consider him immediately," Sharma said at the virtual post-selection press conference.