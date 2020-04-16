BCCI postpones IPL 2020 indefinitely after extension of coronavirus lockdown

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed for an indefinite period of time after the government further extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.

The BCCI issued an official press release saying that the health and safety of the players and everyone involved in the game remains their top priority and, therefore, they have decided that the 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament will commence once it is safe.

"Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," the BCCI said.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the country's cricket governing body added.

The BCCI further said that the board would continue to monitor the situation in order to determine possible dates for the scheduling of the IPL 2020.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," the BCCI said.

The 2020 edition of the IPL was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the BCCI had earlier postponed the tournament till April 15 following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a 21-day lockdown in the country on March 24.

On April 14--the last day of the lockdown, Prime Minister Modi further extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to combat the threat of coronavirus.