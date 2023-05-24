BCCI To Plant 500 Trees For Every Dot Ball During IPL 2023 Playoffs, Jay Shah Makes Announcement

The Indian Premier League 2023 playoffs began on Tuesday night with Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at Chennai. CSK turned out to be the victorious side. While playoffs are all about cricket, this season, BCCI have decided to give back to the nature in their own during the last stages of the tournament. During the playoffs, BCCI has planned to plan 500 trees for every dot ball bowled. Jay Shah, who is the BCCI secretary, made the announcement on Twitter, also adding that the board has already added 42,000 saplings courtesy the 84 dot balls bowled in the GTvs CSK clash. Shah further said that it is now in the bowler's hands to keep adding to the number of trees to be planted.

We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls.



Who says T20 is a batter's game? Bowlers' it's all in your hands #TATAIPLGreenDots _ _ _ May 24, 2023

What happened in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023?

In Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2023, CSK beat GT by a margin of 15 runs to book their spot in the final. The MS Dhoni-led CSK will play their tenth final of the T20 league, which is a record. After winning the toss, GT captain Hardik Pandya invited CSK to bat first. Backed by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad's innings. CSK put up 172 for 7 in the 20 overs. It turned to be enough on the slow wickets of Chennai as CSK bowled out GT for 157 to seal the deal. Deepak Chahar was influential in getting CSK over the line as he dismissed both the dangerous openers - Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill - to break the back of GT batting.

Ravindr Jadeja too starred with two wickets in the match and later sent a tweet to slam his critics, subtly calling himself 'a valuable asset' of the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni praised his team for putting up a good show and going into another IPL, while also saluting the hard work of the support staff.