BCCI To Send India's Men's And Women's Cricket Team To Asian Games 2023, Says Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the decision to send both the men's and women's senior side for the Asian Games 2023, says a report. In Asian Games 2023, cricket will be played in T20 format. While the women's first-string team will be taking part in the mega event, BCCI will field a men's B team. The decision to send a B team has been taken keeping in mind the fact that the main team will be playing in the 50-over World Cup at the same time.

China's Hangzhou city are the host of the Asian Games 2023. The showpiece event will take place from September 23 to October 8. The schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup is not announced yet but as per reports, the cricket tournament will be held from October 5 to November 23. It is also being reported that BCCI will be sending the final list of Asian Games squad before June 30.

It must be mentioned that cricket is returning to Asian Games after a gap of one edition. Cricket was a part of 2010 and 2014 editions respectively. However, BCCI did not field any team in those editions. Cricket was not part of the 2018 Asian Games.

This will be the second time that BCCI will be fielding two different Indian cricket teams at the same time. In 1998, two Indian teams played, simultaneously, in Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and in Sahara Cup. The second such scenario happened when Shikhar Dhawan-led India played T20Is vs Sri Lanka and another contingent led by Virat Kohli played vs England in United Kingdom.

The Asian Games was supposed to be held last year in China but it was postponed by a year because of spread of coronavirus. BCCI was not interested in sending the team to Asian Games but a sudden rethink has happened and Indian cricket team will be taking part now. A few months ago, India’s chef de mission for the Asian Games, Bhupender Bajwa had said that BCCI had no replied to their mails asking whether they will be eager to take part in the tournament.