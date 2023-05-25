PICS: BCCI Unveil Team India's New Training Kit Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final Vs Australia

Team India began their practice session in London on Thursday ahead of the hugely-awaited ICC World Test Championship 2023 (WTC 2023) final to be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11. A part of the Indian team landed in United Kingdon, a couple of days back, that also includes the star India batter Virat Kohli. Other part of the squad including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and others will be flying to UK at the conclusion of ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023). The current season of IPL comes to an end on May 28.

Check out Team India's new training kit

Ahead of the India vs Australia Tests, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced Adidas as the new kit partner. When Indian team departed for UK, the players and the support staff were seen wearing the Adidas shirts. On Thursday, BCCI also unveiled Team India's training kit. BCCI posted pics of Rahul Dravid, pacer Umesh Yadav and all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the training gear and wrote: "Unveiling #TeamIndia's new training kit. Also, kickstarting our preparations for the #WTCFinal."

Take a look at India's new training kits below:

All eyes on Virat Kohli

Virat faced disappointment in IPL 2023 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got knocked out of the tournament without qualifying for the playoffs. The 34-year-old cricketer has wasted no time and has immediately flown to UK to begin his prep for the WTC final. Virat's wife Anushka Sharma has also accompanied him to London, where the final will be played. India's No 4 batter in Tests was not spotted in the pics shared by BCCI on Twitter but it is a surety that Kohli will soon begin his training in order to switch gears from T20 to Tests.