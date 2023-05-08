'Sri Lanka And Bangladesh Join Forces With BCCI To Sideline Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023', Says Report

The cricket boards of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have expressed their support to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in moving the Asia Cup 2023 tournament out of Pakistan after India declined to participate in it, according to GEO News. It appears that the event is likely to be held at a neutral venue, with both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh expressing their interest in hosting the tournament this year. In the event that the tournament is moved out of Pakistan and the Men in Green refuse to participate, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is considering replacing Pakistan with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jay Shah, the president of the ACC, has assured Pakistan that if they rule themselves out of the event, the financial losses that broadcasters will have to bear will be compensated in a future series involving India. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier proposed a hybrid model to host the Asia Cup 2023, where India could play their matches at a neutral venue. However, the BCCI is likely to reject any such proposal.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi had reportedly told reporters.

Sri Lanka & Bangladesh have backed India & supported the decision of moving AsiaCup 2023 out of Pakistan.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he further added.

