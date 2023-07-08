BCCI Takes THIS Big Step To Stop Ex-Players' Participation Overseas T20 Leagues, ‘Pre-Determined Retirements’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held its 19th Apex Council meeting on Friday and took some key decisions related to Indian cricket. One of the big developments was the formulation of policy to stop ‘pre-determined retirements’ in Indian cricket. In the recent past, it has been seen that some Indian cricketers have taken retirements to start playing in the overseas T20 leagues. BCCI is not too happy with such moves as, in the long run, it can hurt Indian cricket with so many leagues offering massive amount of money, luring players into taking early retirements.

In a statement released by the board, it said: "BCCI will formulate a policy for its players (including retired players) with respect to their participation in overseas T20 leagues." BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed to Indian Express that this policy is going to be up soon. "We’ll come out with a policy to prevent the trend of pre-determined retirement. The office bearers will make a policy and send it back for approval," Shah said.



cre Trending Stories

The other decisions include sending both men’s and women’s teams for Asian Games 2023 in China. The selectors will be keeping in mind the players who are likely to play the ODI World Cup before picking squad for the Asian Games.

One more key decision was taken, in regards to use of the Impact Player in domestic T20 league Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. However, there are two variations to the rule, whic was implemented in this tournament last year too.

1. The teams will have to select their playing XI along with 4 substitute players before the toss

2. The teams can use the Impact Player at any time during the match. In the previous season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a team could only use the Impact Player before the 14th over of an innings.

Additionally, BCCI has decided to introduce two bouncers per over in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to balance the contest between bat and ball. The board has also taken key decisions to upgrade the stadiums ahead of the ODI World Cup.