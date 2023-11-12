Ben Stokes Among 9 Players Dropped From England Squad For Tour Of West Indies After Terrible Cricket World Cup 2023 Campaign

Following their horrific run in Cricket World cup 2023, England have made drastic changes in the ODI and T20 squad for the tour of West Indies. Ben Stokes, who had come out of retirement to play the World Cup, is on his way out as well as other white-ball specialists such as Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. England are playing three ODIs and 5 T20Is vs West Indies on their tour of Caribbean starting December 3.

England's disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign has prompted a strategic shift in the team's composition and leadership. Despite winning only three out of nine matches, Jos Buttler has retained the captaincy for the upcoming West Indies tour, signaling the management's commitment to stability and the belief in Buttler's leadership capabilities.

The decision to stick with Buttler comes despite his subpar performance in the World Cup, both with the bat and ball. This move indicates a long-term vision, acknowledging that the rebuilding process will take time and continuity is essential for the team's development.

With six players, namely Atkinson, Brook, Buttler, Carse, Curran, and Livingstone, retained from the World Cup squad, there is a balance of experience and fresh talent. The inclusion of uncapped seamers Josh Tongue and John Turner in both squads for the West Indies tour and the preparations for the 2027 World Cup highlights England's commitment to nurturing new talent.

The emphasis on building a new team for the next World Cup is a strategic decision to ensure a competitive and rejuvenated squad. It reflects a proactive approach by the management, acknowledging the need for fresh faces and different skill sets to compete at the highest level.

As England begins this transition phase, the West Indies tour serves as a testing ground for the uncapped players and an opportunity for the retained ones to redeem themselves. The focus on development and future planning is evident, setting the stage for a promising and competitive England team in the years to come.