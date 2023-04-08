Ben Stokes Doubtful Starter In MI vs CSK Clash Due To Heel Injury, Says Report

In what could be a big blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023, their overseas all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to miss the Saturday evening match vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede stadium. Stokes got injured during the nets on eve of the match, said a report. The England Test captain injured his knee in the practice session on Friday. He has been advised a rest for about ten days, said a report in Indian Express.

The final call of selection might be taken in the afternoon of the match day. The report also said that Stokes may want to skip the game as he does not want to take any risk in the World Cup year. He was bought for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore at IPL 2023 mini auction last year. However, Stokes has not lived up to the billing yet. He made just 7 vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in the opening clash and finished with just 8 runs in the second game vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK may have spent so much on Stokes as they see a future captain in him after MS Dhoni decides to call it a day. It is highly likely that Dhoni retires from IPL at the end of this season.

When all-rounder Moeen Ali was asked on possibility of Stoes as future CSK captain, he had said that Chennai are a sort of franchise where he will enjoy staying for a long time. Moeen had said, "He’s really enjoying himself. CSK is the type of franchise where you come here and you do tend to enjoy yourself and really love playing for this franchise. He’s settled in really well. He’s a big part of the team with his experience."

It will be interesting to see who replaces Stokes in the playing 11 on Saturday if he decides to skip the game. Dwaine Pretorious looks to be the idea candidate to replace him in the XI. The all-rounder, however, is less likely to bat in the middle order which means Dhoni may have to come a little up vs MI.