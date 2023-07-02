Ben Stokes' Heroic Knock Falls Short As Australia Wins 2nd Ashes Test, Series 2-0 In Favor of Australia

Despite Ben Stokes' incredible innings of 155 runs, his side fell short as the Australian bowlers bounced back to claim victory in the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's Cricket Ground. With this win, Australia now leads the five-match series 2-0. At the start of the second session, England needed 128 runs for victory. Resuming at 250/6 after 58 overs, Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 114* while Stuart Broad was on 2*.

cre Trending Stories

Stokes played a magnificent captain's knock, scoring 155 runs off 213 balls. His explosive batting style posed a significant challenge for the Australian bowlers. However, the Australians managed to fight their way back into the game, with Josh Hazlewood eventually dismissing Stokes. Following Stokes' dismissal, England's wickets continued to fall rapidly. After 68.2 overs, Stokes had reached 151* off 197 balls, hitting nine boundaries and nine sixes. In the same period, he also shared a 100-run partnership with Stuart Broad. England reached the 300-run mark in the 71.4th over, with Stokes still batting on 155* and Broad on 11*.

In the 72.1st over, Hazlewood struck again, claiming the crucial wicket of Stokes, who had been looking to snatch victory away from Australia's grasp. Stokes mistimed a shot, resulting in a catch comfortably taken by Alex Carey. Stokes had scored 155 runs off 213 balls, hitting nine boundaries and nine sixes. In the 73.1st over, Pat Cummins dismissed Ollie Robinson, thanks to an outstanding catch by Steve Smith. Robinson managed just one run off six balls. Then, in the 74.1st over, Hazlewood took the wicket of Stuart Broad, caught by Cameron Green. Broad scored 11 runs off 36 balls, including two boundaries.

England's innings came to an end in the 81.3rd over, with the team all out for 327. Mitchell Starc took the final wicket of Josh Tongue, who had scored 19 runs off 26 balls. Cummins (3/69), Starc (3/79), and Hazlewood (3/80) were the most successful bowlers for Australia. After the lunch break, England managed to reach a score of 243/6, with skipper Stokes and Stuart Broad unbeaten on 108(147)* and 1(10)* respectively.

The session was filled with drama, as England's batsmen struggled against Australia's barrage of bouncers. It ended with Stokes receiving thunderous applause from the crowd while making his way up the stairs, and the Australian players being booed as they returned to the dressing room. England began the session positively, with Ben Duckett and Stokes keeping the scoreboard ticking and finding boundaries whenever possible.

However, the momentum shifted in Australia's favor as Starc and Hazlewood unleashed accurate bouncers. Duckett was the first batsman to lose his composure and attempt to take on the bowler. Unfortunately, he mistimed a pull shot off Hazlewood, resulting in a top-edge caught comfortably by Alex Carey behind the stumps. Duckett departed after scoring 83(112).

Jonny Bairstow stepped in to keep England's hopes of victory alive. He showed caution against the short balls, leaving them when necessary and focusing on rotating the strike. The nerves settled once again as the English team tried to regain control of the chase. However, Australia struck back cunningly.

In the 52nd over, Bairstow ducked to avoid a bouncer from Cameron Green, mistakenly assuming that the ball was dead. Carey saw the opportunity and swiftly removed the bails, catching Bairstow off guard. Bairstow departed for 10(22), and the incident became a memorable moment in the series.

Tensions escalated as the spirit of cricket was called into question once again. Stokes witnessed it all and decided to transform the Test match into a T20I game, shifting gears with each ball. The crowd continued to boo the Australian bowlers for their bouncer tactics, while Stokes continued to entertain, smashing the ball with ease. Green became his primary target as Stokes plundered 24 runs in a single over.

On the other end, Stuart Broad held his wicket and focused on survival, rarely taking runs. Australia attempted to put pressure on Broad with their bouncer strategy, but the experienced fast bowler managed to withstand their onslaught. He even took a subtle jab at Carey by questioning whether the ball was dead. In the 56th over, Stokes raised his bat, sending the ball soaring into the stands. England ended the session at 243/6 after 57 overs, still requiring 128 runs for victory. The day had begun with England at 112/4, with Stokes (29*) and Duckett (50*) unbeaten.

Australia had established a commanding lead of 370 runs over England by scoring 279 runs in their second innings. Usman Khawaja (77), Steve Smith (34), and Marnus Labuschagne played crucial innings for the Australians.