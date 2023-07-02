Ashes 2023: Australia Calls For MCC Investigation As Usman Khawaja And David Warner Get Abused At Lord's

Australia has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to investigate incidents involving its players being abused and confronted by members in the Long Room during the lunch break at Lord's after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on Day Five of the second Ashes Test.

"Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members' area during lunch on Day Five of the Lord's Test."

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room _



__ "I've NEVER seen scenes like that!" pic.twitter.com/2RnjiNssfw — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members' area," said the Australian team in an official statement.

Bairstow was on 10, and England were at 193/5 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease. On seeing that, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery and jumped in joy after firing an accurate throw towards the stumps.

It led to chaos in the middle as Bairstow believed the ball was dead, with Australia immediately appealing. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney referred the decision to the TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who confirmed Bairstow's dismissal.

Upon seeing the out decision, the Australian players celebrated while the crowd began to chant "same old Aussies, always cheating" and the visitors were subsequently booed by the spectators at Lord's while leaving the field for lunch.

Following the controversial dismissal, Stuart Broad engaged in heated discussions with Australia's fielders before the lunch break and was heard on the stump microphone telling Carey, "That's all you'll be remembered for, that."

Later, visuals showed that as the players entered the dressing room area for lunch, Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were confronted by spectators in the usually calm and respectful Long Room area. Khawaja was passing by the MCC members when he stopped to respond to a comment directed at him. He turned to address the person making the comment before stadium staff intervened.

Security staff arrived to separate Khawaja and the member, with the on-field umpires and Khawaja's opening partner David Warner also getting involved. After briefly addressing the members, Warner was pushed through the door, while Khawaja continued to engage with the member in question before finally leaving the room.

An MCC spokesperson issued an apology statement to the visiting Australian team. "The Long Room is unique in world cricket, and the privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special. After this morning's play, emotions were running high, and unfortunately, words were exchanged between some of the Australian team and a small number of Members."

"We have unreservedly apologized to the Australian team and will handle any member who has not met our expected standards through our disciplinary processes. It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground, and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon's session."