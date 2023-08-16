Ben Stokes In, Jofra Archer Out As England Name Provisional ODI World Cup Squad

England captain Jos Buttler has been able to persuade Ben Stokes to make return to the ODIs as the all-rounder wa named in the squad for the New Zealand ODIs. Additionally, Stokes has also been named in the provisional squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which will start with Three Lions taking on New Zealand at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The final of the tournament will be played on November 19 at the sae venue.

While Stokes has been added to the squad, there is one bad news for England. Jofra Archer, their ace pacer, has not been able to recover from injuries and will not take part in the World Cup. Archer had played a big role in taking England to their first ODI World Cup win in 2019 by picking 20 wickets. Arcger is struggling with stress fracture on his right elbow which was resurfaced during IPL 2023.



Lol — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 16, 2023

The other shocking omission is Harry Brook, who has been left put of the squad. "It’s incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English Cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well. With the balance of the squad, and with only fifteen that you can name it’s incredibly tough," said England selector Luke Wright.

Wright added that he is happy with the return of Stokes and feels his return adds balance to the side. "The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again."

England's openers for the World Cup are likely to be Jason Roy and Jony Bairstow followed by Dawid Malan, Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Moeen Ali should be No 6 and Liam Livingstone should take a spot at No 7. Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece topley, Mark Wood hould make the bowling lieup.