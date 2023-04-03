Ben Stokes Is Under Pressure: Michael Vaughan Makes Big Statement Ahead Of CSK vs GT Clash In IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes is under pressure to perform with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as he is unlikely to bowl during the initial stage of the tournament, according to former England captain Michael Vaughan. CSK's batting coach Mike Hussey has confirmed that Stokes will go to the tournament purely as a batsman, due to his ongoing knee issues, and he won't be bowling much in the first few games.

"I think Ben Stokes, with his knee problem and the fact that he can't bowl and he's now just in there as a batter, almost puts him under a bit more pressure. Not that he can't cope with pressure, he is probably the best I've seen in an England shirt dealing with pressure," Vaughan said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

"But when you're an all-rounder and then you're just a batter and you're just getting your fee for scoring runs, it just adds that little bit more pressure," he added.

Stokes struggled in the opening match of the tournament against the Gujarat Giants, scoring just seven runs off six deliveries before getting out to leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Vaughan believes that Stokes' performance will be under close scrutiny as he is one of the key players for CSK, and his inability to bowl means that he will have to contribute significantly with the bat to justify his selection in the team.

"When you can bowl two or four overs and just contribute, he is that kind of a character who just wants to contribute all the time. He's going to get his mentality of just being a batter sorted. He just looked a little bit rusty the other day," Vaughan said.

It remains to be seen how CSK will manage Stokes' workload during the tournament, as they will want to make sure that he doesn't aggravate his knee injury. However, given his status as one of the top all-rounders in the world, Stokes will be looking to make a significant impact for CSK in the IPL this season, even if he has to do it primarily with the bat.