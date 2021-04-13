Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021 after suspected broken hand: Report

Rajasthan Royals endured a big blow to their Indian Premier League campaign on Tuesday as premier all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the entire tournmanment. As per a report in The Independent, the all-rounder has been ruled out due to an injury on his hand, which is suspected to be broken.

The report mentioned that Stokes had sustained the injury while fielding in Royals’ opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday, as he dived forward to take a good low catch to dismiss Chris Gayle.

As per the report, the IPL franchise are in touch with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the star all-rounder is likely to remain in India for a week, where he will take an X-Ray to determine the impact of the injury.

Earlier in the day, England and Royals pace bowler Jofra Archer resumed light training following surgery for a freak hand injury with no timeline for his return to competitive action, the ECB said.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury at his home in January and the operation was carried out while he was still undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow injury.

Royals, who first bought the Barbados-born paceman for 72 million Indian rupees ($955,109) in 2018, said that they were hopeful he can play a part in the current campaign.