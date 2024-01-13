WATCH: Best Catch Ever In Cricket, New Zealand Cricketer Takes Stunning Relay Catch, Video Goes Viral

The 22nd match of the ongoing Super Smash T20 tournament in New Zealand witnessed a jaw-dropping moment when Wellington's Troy Johnson pulled off a catch that left fans and players alike in sheer amazement. The incident unfolded in the sixth over of Central Districts' innings, where Will Young was showcasing a promising chase of 148 runs. While the official scorecard credits Nick Kelly with the catch, it was Troy Johnson's acrobatic effort that truly defined the dismissal.

The Marvelous Maneuver

Young unleashed an expansive drive down the ground, propelling the ball high into the air. As it seemed destined for a safe landing, Johnson, stationed at long-off or possibly long on, sprinted backward, executing a breathtaking dive near the boundary line. The catch alone would have been remarkable, but what set it apart was Johnson's quick thinking. Realizing he was about to breach the boundary, he astutely released the ball just before crossing the line, allowing his teammate Nick Kelly to complete the catch. The sequence was a testament to not only his athleticism but also his cricketing intelligence.

Match Highlights

Despite Johnson's heroics, the match saw Central Districts emerge victorious, successfully chasing down the target in less than 17 overs. Jack Boyle's splendid half-century and Doug Bracewell's explosive 30 off 11 balls played pivotal roles in securing the win. The Wellington side, led by Logan van Beek's unbeaten 41, had set a fighting total of 147 runs in their 20 overs. However, it was Troy Johnson's standout performance that stole the spotlight and earned him well-deserved accolades.

Replay and Umpire's Verdict

Television replays captured the catch from multiple angles, and TV umpire Derek Walker scrutinized the footage to ensure Johnson had not made contact with the boundary rope. The touch-and-go moment added to the drama, but Walker eventually deemed the catch legitimate, confirming Troy Johnson's exceptional feat.

Moving Up the Ladder

With this win, Central Districts climbed from fourth to third on the Super Smash ladder, surpassing the Kings on net run rate. The Firebirds, despite the loss, maintain their top position on the table, staying two points ahead of the Aces.