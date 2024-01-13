It has been a roller-coaster ride for Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, as controversies surrounding his absence from the ongoing series against Afghanistan continue to escalate. Despite head coach Rahul Dravid dispelling rumours of indiscipline, Kishan's mysterious hiatus has kept fans and pundits speculating. Coach Dravid, on the defensive, addressed the media, asserting that there were no disciplinary concerns with Kishan. According to Dravid, the 25-year-old sought a break during the South Africa tour, a request the management supported. Yet, Kishan is to make himself available for selection, with Dravid emphasizing the need for domestic cricket participation before a return to the national squad.

Silent Yet Assertive: Kishan's Social Media Post

Breaking his silence, Kishan took to X (previously Twitter) to share a video, showcasing snippets of his daily routine amidst the ongoing saga. The video captures Kishan meditating, engaging in various exercises, and concluding with a playful gesture towards the camera.

The Controversy Unraveled

While India secured a 1-0 lead against Afghanistan, Kishan's absence loomed large. Speculations regarding his exclusion due to alleged indiscipline surfaced, fueled by his Dubai visit post the South Africa Test series.

Contrary to these speculations, Dravid asserted that Kishan has not made himself available for selection, citing a break he requested during the South Africa tour. Dravid emphasized that Kishan, once available, would need to prove his form in domestic cricket before reclaiming a spot in the national team.

Jharkhand's Stand

Adding a layer of complexity, Jharkhand State Cricket Association's secretary, Debasish Chakraborty, disclosed that Kishan has not communicated his availability to the state team. Chakraborty emphasized that when Kishan does express his readiness, he will find a place in the playing XI.

The Battle for a Spot

As Kishan navigates the storm, the competition for batting spots in the national team intensifies. With Virat Kohli's return to the T20I squad, Kishan faces tough competition, particularly in light of Shubman Gill vying for a top-order spot.