‘Best Fast Bowler Of All Time’: Glenn Maxwell Lauds Jasprit Bumrah After IND Beat AUS In Perth Test

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that Jasprit Bumrah will end up as one of the greatest pacers in the cricketing history. Maxwell was impressed with Bumrah’s accurate line and length and also dissected how tough it is to play against him. The Australian all-rounder also lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal after his brilliant century in the first Test against Australia in Perth.

"It almost feels like his bouncer and his length ball are very similar to where his release point is, and it's really hard to pick up the difference between those and ball always feels like it's coming back into you and he's got the ability to take the ball away, which just makes it extremely difficult. Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time, maybe not with the amount of wickets he takes in every format. But for the guys that have played against him, it is just so difficult, so difficult. He's just got such unique action, unique ability with the ball. He seems like a complete package," Maxwell said on the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

"Jaiswal as well, doesn't seem to have many weaknesses, plays a short ball well, drives well, plays spin unbelievably well and can absorb pressure for periods of time. He's a guy that's probably gonna get more than 40 test hundreds and re-write some different records as well," he added.

Bumrah led the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the first Test against Australia of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. He also got the Player of the Match award after he scalped 8 wickets in the game with the help of a five-wicket haul in the 1st innings.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.