Best Jersey Ever: Fans React As Mumbai Indians Launch First Ever Jersey In WPL - Check

Mumbai Indians have unveiled their jersey for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season in a video posted on their social media handles. The team, led by India's Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their campaign on March 4th against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil stadium.

Mumbai Indians' newly-formed coaching team for the women's team is composed of Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Team Mentor and Bowling Coach), and Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach). These coaches will be responsible for guiding the team as they compete in the first season of the Women's Premier League.

As soon as the jersey was launched Twitter was flooded with appreciation post, Here's how fans reacted -

why the red? _ — Rubix Cube (@RubixCube99) February 25, 2023

Afghan jersey with gold strips — Abhay _ (@Abhay29121995) February 25, 2023

It's look like they mix India jersey with RCB and create a new jersey — Vikas Kumar Mahatma (@JainVicky7) February 25, 2023

Those orange stripes at both sides ___ — Swapnil (@SwapnilD9693) February 25, 2023

First jersey In the History Of All Ipl That Looks Preety Much 100/100 — Chauhan Jignesh (@Jigs130) February 25, 2023

That Orange n gold stripes resembles of Captain Marvel!!! — Amit Kumar Sahu __ (@Amit_dammit1998) February 25, 2023

Orange add krne ki kya tuk thi mere bhai _ — Risv (@afanofkingg) February 25, 2023

In addition to Mumbai Indians, four other teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz - have also joined the WPL. The five teams have spent heavily to acquire some of the best talent in the international and domestic cricket circuits.

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was the top buy, being purchased for a whopping INR 3.40 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians secured the services of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 1.80 crore, while the franchises also acquired several other stars from India and around the world.

Foreign players Ashleigh Gardner from Australia and Natalie Sciver from England were the top buys, being purchased for INR 3.20 crore by Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively. Among the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma was the top buy, being sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore.

The Women's Premier League's inaugural season will feature 20 league matches and two playoff games, taking place over 23 days. The final will be held at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.