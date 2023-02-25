topStoriesenglish2577064
MUMBAI INDIANS

Best Jersey Ever: Fans React As Mumbai Indians Launch First Ever Jersey In WPL - Check

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was the top buy, being purchased for a whopping INR 3.40 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Mumbai Indians have unveiled their jersey for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season in a video posted on their social media handles. The team, led by India's Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their campaign on March 4th against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil stadium.
Mumbai Indians' newly-formed coaching team for the women's team is composed of Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Team Mentor and Bowling Coach), and Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach). These coaches will be responsible for guiding the team as they compete in the first season of the Women's Premier League.

As soon as the jersey was launched Twitter was flooded with appreciation post, Here's how fans reacted -

In addition to Mumbai Indians, four other teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz - have also joined the WPL. The five teams have spent heavily to acquire some of the best talent in the international and domestic cricket circuits.

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was the top buy, being purchased for a whopping INR 3.40 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians secured the services of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 1.80 crore, while the franchises also acquired several other stars from India and around the world.

Foreign players Ashleigh Gardner from Australia and Natalie Sciver from England were the top buys, being purchased for INR 3.20 crore by Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively. Among the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma was the top buy, being sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore.

The Women's Premier League's inaugural season will feature 20 league matches and two playoff games, taking place over 23 days. The final will be held at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

