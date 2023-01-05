topStoriesenglish
'Bhai kya kar raha hai?,' Netizens troll Arshdeep Singh for hat-trick of 'NO balls' during IND vs SL 2nd T20I

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh was trolled for bowling 3 consecutive no-balls in India's second T20I against Sri Lanka

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 07:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh returned to action after coming back from an injury in the second T20I of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka. The left-arm fast bowler struggled during his return as to action against Sri Lanka as he gave away 19 runs in his first over which had 3 consecutive no-balls. Arshdeep came in place for Harshal Patel and was given the duty to bowl the second over after Hardik Pandya opened the bowling for India.

Checkout the reactions here...

(More to follow)

