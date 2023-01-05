'Bhai kya kar raha hai?,' Netizens troll Arshdeep Singh for hat-trick of 'NO balls' during IND vs SL 2nd T20I
IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh was trolled for bowling 3 consecutive no-balls in India's second T20I against Sri Lanka
Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh returned to action after coming back from an injury in the second T20I of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka. The left-arm fast bowler struggled during his return as to action against Sri Lanka as he gave away 19 runs in his first over which had 3 consecutive no-balls. Arshdeep came in place for Harshal Patel and was given the duty to bowl the second over after Hardik Pandya opened the bowling for India.
3 consecutive No Balls by Arshdeep Singh:- pic.twitter.com/lyGJsbj8Yd — Til wali Kanya (@UPkiKanyaaa) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep Bumrah ki Kami nahi lagne deta
Bhale woh death overs me pin point Yorkers ho ya No balls #INDvsSL — Ted (@SavageClown666) January 5, 2023
are yrr no ball ki hatrick #INDvsSL #arshdeep pic.twitter.com/snjCNb0ykw — Asian Doge (@vvjndr) January 5, 2023
It's a hat-trick for Arshdeep 3 consecutive no balls— Udit (@udit_buch) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep took all the chat of him being Bumrah's successor bit too seriously.#INDvSL #CricketTwitter — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep has to do something about his issue of bowling no balls. Bowls too many of them at present. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 5, 2023
3 consecutive No Balls by Arshdeep Singh! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2023
