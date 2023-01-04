topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS SL

LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandya and co eye to seal series with win

India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE Score and updates from the IND vs SL 2nd T20I from the MCA Stadium here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandya and co eye to seal series with win
LIVE Blog

Hardik Pant-led Team India are set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday (January 5). The first T20I between the Men in Blue and Asia Cup champions lived up to its billing as we saw nail-biting content until the very last ball. The second match of series is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Dasun Shanaka-led side will be hoping to bounce back in the second game after losing the first one by a narrow margin of two runs. With 13 runs needed off the last over, Pandya gave Axar Patel the duty to guide India home. The left-arm spinner kept his cool even after getting hit for a six to Chamika Karunaratne which left him to defend 5 runs off the last 3 balls. However, Karunaratne was outfoxed by the Indian all-rounder and India took the lead in the series by 1-0.

The MCA Stadium in Pune is known for its advantages for batters and the pitch is expected to have no change in that fact. The team batting second will hold the advantage in Pune. Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Score and Updates Here.

04 January 2023
16:33 PM

IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Check how to buy tickets

Check how to buy tickets online and offline for the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I taking place at the MCA stadium below.

CLICK

15:59 PM

LIVE Updates | IND VS SL 2nd T20 Cricket Match: Hello!

India will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the 3-match series at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Follow all the LIVE updates and score of the match with us. Stay tuned!

Ind Vs SLindia vs sri lanka 2nd t20 matchindia vs sri lanka 2nd t20 2023cricket score india vs sri lanka 2nd t20

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959