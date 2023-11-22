Bhilwara Kings Vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BK Vs GG Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Ranchi, 630PM IST, November 22

In the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2023 match on Wednesday, November 22, Bhilwara Kings will face Gujarat Giants at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. The game kicks off at 6:30 PM IST. Bhilwara Kings currently hold the second spot in the league table, having secured victory against India Capitals in their initial match, accumulating two points and boasting a net run rate of +0.445. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom of the table after a loss to Manipal Tigers in their opening game, sporting a net run rate of -0.500.

Regarding the pitch, the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi offers a balanced track. Over the last ten matches played at this venue, the average first innings score has been 161 runs. Historically, teams batting second have had a higher success rate, winning 60 percent of the matches.

As for the playing conditions, both pace bowlers and spinners are expected to find support on this pitch. The weather forecast for the match indicates a temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius with 43 percent humidity at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

BK vs GG Dream 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Solomon Mire, Robin Bist

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Rajat Bhatia

Bowlers:Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma

Captain: Chris Gayle

Vice-captain: Jacques Kallis

Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants Squads

Gujarat Giants Squad: Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Chirag Khurana, Rajat Bhatia, Trent Johnston, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary, Sulieman Benn, Elton Chigumbura, S Sreesanth, Liam Plunkett, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Dishant Yagnik, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nathan Reardon, Dane Piedt, Ahmed Raza

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Lendl Simmons, Solomon Mire, Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Christopher Barnwell, Jesal Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh, Shane Watson, Prosper Utseya, Dhammika Prasad, William Porterfield, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Pinal Shah

Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 11s

Bhilwara Kings: Lendl Simmons, SF Mire, TM Dilshan (wk), R Bist, YK Pathan, IK Pathan (C), CD Barnwell, JB Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, R Sharma

Gujarat Giants: CH Gayle, Jacques Kallis, RE Levi, KJ O'Brien, Parthiv Patel (C), CG Khurana, R Bhatia, DT Johnston, RR Emrit, S Ladda, IH Chaudhary