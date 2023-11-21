LIVE Updates | BK Vs GG, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Bhilwara Kings Face Gujarat Giants

Coming off a brilliant victory over India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings will now face Gujarat Giants in match no.4 of the Legend League Cricket 2023 season. Riding on an incredible knock from captain Irfan Pathan, the Kings defeated the Capitals by 3 wickets in Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex. Parthiv Patel's side on the other hand faced defeated in their inaugural game of the tournament against Manipal Tigers by 10 runs at the same venue.

In the batting department from both teams, likes of Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Solomon Mire, Robin Bist, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan and Rajat Bhatia are the players in great form. Both sides have faced each other thrice and Kings have won all three of them in style. Pathan smashed 9 sixes helping his side chase 229 in tremendous fashion.

