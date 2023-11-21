LIVE Updates | BK Vs GG, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Bhilwara Kings Face Gujarat Giants
Bhilwara Kings Vs Gujarat Giants (BK Vs GG), 2023 Legends League Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: BK face GG at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
Coming off a brilliant victory over India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings will now face Gujarat Giants in match no.4 of the Legend League Cricket 2023 season. Riding on an incredible knock from captain Irfan Pathan, the Kings defeated the Capitals by 3 wickets in Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex. Parthiv Patel's side on the other hand faced defeated in their inaugural game of the tournament against Manipal Tigers by 10 runs at the same venue.
In the batting department from both teams, likes of Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Solomon Mire, Robin Bist, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan and Rajat Bhatia are the players in great form. Both sides have faced each other thrice and Kings have won all three of them in style. Pathan smashed 9 sixes helping his side chase 229 in tremendous fashion.
GG vs BK LLC 2023: Both Team Squads
Gujarat Giants Squad: Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Chirag Khurana, Rajat Bhatia, Trent Johnston, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary, Sulieman Benn, Elton Chigumbura, S Sreesanth, Liam Plunkett, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Dishant Yagnik, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nathan Reardon, Dane Piedt, Ahmed Raza.
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Lendl Simmons, Solomon Mire, Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Christopher Barnwell, Jesal Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh, Shane Watson, Prosper Utseya, Dhammika Prasad, William Porterfield, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Pinal Shah.
LIVE Legends League Cricket Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Legends League Cricket 2023 season's match number 4 between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the clash.