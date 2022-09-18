Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Live online and on TV?

It is Irfan Pathan vs Harbhajan Singh in the Legends League Cricket 2022 as Bhilwara Kings takes on Manipal Tigers at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The stage is set for some thrilling action as @manipal_tigers and @Bhilwarakings take on the grounds of Ekana Stadium, Lucknow today.

Book your tickets now on @bookmyshow or catch us live on @startsportsindia & @DisneyPlusHS#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame #LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/h6JwnRTwdF — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 18, 2022

Match Details

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers

Legends League Cricket 2022

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

September 18

7:30 PM IST

Where will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match begin?

The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?

The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be available for streaming?

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com. The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Predicted Playing XI

Manipal Tigers predicted playing XI

Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Swapnil Asnodkar, Daren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Tatenda Taibu, Lance Klusener, Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan

Bhilwara Kings predicted playing XI

Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Samit Patel, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Tino Best, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth

Full Squads

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Owais Shah, Irfan Pathan(c), Tim Bresnan, Matt Prior(w), Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton

Manipal Tigers Squad: Mohammad Kaif, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Phil Mustard(w), Vikram Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Harbhajan Singh(c), Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Parvinder Awana, Corey Anderson