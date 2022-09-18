Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Live online and on TV?
Here is all you need to know about Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers in the Legends League Cricket 2022.
It is Irfan Pathan vs Harbhajan Singh in the Legends League Cricket 2022 as Bhilwara Kings takes on Manipal Tigers at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The stage is set for some thrilling action as @manipal_tigers and @Bhilwarakings take on the grounds of Ekana Stadium, Lucknow today.
Match Details
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers
Legends League Cricket 2022
Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
September 18
7:30 PM IST
Where will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
What time will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match begin?
The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which channels will broadcast the Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?
The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
Where will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be available for streaming?
The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Predicted Playing XI
Manipal Tigers predicted playing XI
Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Swapnil Asnodkar, Daren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Tatenda Taibu, Lance Klusener, Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan
Bhilwara Kings predicted playing XI
Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Samit Patel, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Tino Best, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth
Full Squads
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Owais Shah, Irfan Pathan(c), Tim Bresnan, Matt Prior(w), Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton
Manipal Tigers Squad: Mohammad Kaif, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Phil Mustard(w), Vikram Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Harbhajan Singh(c), Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Parvinder Awana, Corey Anderson
