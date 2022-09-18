NewsCricket
BHILWARA KINGS VS MANIPAL TIGERS LIVE STREAMING

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Live online and on TV?

Here is all you need to know about Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers in the Legends League Cricket 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Live online and on TV?

It is Irfan Pathan vs Harbhajan Singh in the Legends League Cricket 2022 as Bhilwara Kings takes on Manipal Tigers at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Match Details

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers

Legends League Cricket 2022

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

September 18

7:30 PM IST

Where will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match begin?

The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?

The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be available for streaming?

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com. The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Predicted Playing XI

Manipal Tigers predicted playing XI

Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Swapnil Asnodkar, Daren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Tatenda Taibu, Lance Klusener, Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan

Bhilwara Kings predicted playing XI

Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Samit Patel, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Tino Best, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth

Full Squads

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Owais Shah, Irfan Pathan(c), Tim Bresnan, Matt Prior(w), Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton

Manipal Tigers Squad: Mohammad Kaif, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Phil Mustard(w), Vikram Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Harbhajan Singh(c), Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Parvinder Awana, Corey Anderson

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live StreamingBhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers LiveBhilwara Kings vs Manipal TigersBhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live ScoreLegends League Cricket 2022 Live Scorelegends league cricket 2022 liveLegends League Cricket 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus