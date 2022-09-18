Indian cricket team new jersey launch live streaming: When and where to watch Indian cricket team's new jersey launch event?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and the teams are gearing up for the mega event scheduled to take place in Australia. As all the teams around the world prepare for the extravaganza, Rohit Sharma's Team India is all set to get their new official jersey. BCCI is all set to launch the new kit on September 18, Sunday. India wore a new jersey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and are set to update its kit one more time. On September 15, Thursday, BCCI hinted that Team India will be getting a new kit with a Tweet while on Saturday official jersey partner MPL Sports confirmed the news. The launch will take place in Mumbai.

All you need to know about Team India’s official jersey launch event-

When will the official Team India jersey launch take place?

Team India’s official jersey launch event will take place on Sunday (September 18) at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the official Team India jersey launch take place?

Team India’s official jersey launch event will take place in Mumbai.

Where to watch the official Team India jersey launch event in India?

Team India’s official jersey launch event will be live telecasted on MPL Sports' Instagram handle.

When will Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 jersey launch?

India are playing Australia in a T20I series from September 20. The first match takes place in Mohali, Punjab. However, some members of Team India are expected to be present in Mumbai on September 18 as the new jersey will be launched in Mumbai on that day. As per a press release by MPL Sports, Team India's new jersey will be launched at or after 8 pm in an event that is being held at Bandstand Promenade in Mumbai.

India have a tough challenge before World Cup

India could not defend the Asia Cup title this year. They lost 2 key games in Super 4 stage and that led to them being knocked out of the tournament. In words of Virat Kohli and Rohit, India got a good understanding of how they are going to deal with such crunch situations at the World Cup. Kohli had said that India got those pressure points and difficult situations in a multi-nation tournament and that has been the biggest takeaway for Men In Blue. The upcoming T20Is vs Australia and South Africa will act as another round of practice for Team India, where they are expected to play their full-strength XI.