Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Jimmy Neesham's bat during 2nd T20I — WATCH

New Zealand are not having a great time in the ongoing T20 series after losing the first two matches.

Black Caps lost the first match at Jaipur in a close encounter. The second game however was finished by India in a professional manner.

The Tim Southee-led side will now look to win the third and last T20I at Kolkata and aim to finish the series on a high. and take the momentum to the New Zealand Tests.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Neesham's bat

During the slog overs of the second T20, when Jimmy Neesham was batting, he tried to hit Bhuvneshwar out of the park but the ball hit the outside edge of his bat and took the piece of wood with it.

NZ captain Southee and pacer Trent Boult were seen laughing in the dugout after watching the scenes.

Surely, Neesham is not a happy man as he has one bat less on this tour.

Neesham was recently in news for his knock against England that led them to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Despite the win, even as his teammates celebrated, Neesham was seen sitting numb and frozen in the dugout. After the game, he answered why he was not celebrating the semi-final win, saying that he would celebrate after winning the tournament and that the job was still not over.

However, Black Caps lost to Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021.