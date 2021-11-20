हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Jimmy Neesham's bat during 2nd T20I — WATCH

New Zealand are not having a great time in the ongoing T20 series after losing the first two matches. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Jimmy Neesham&#039;s bat during 2nd T20I — WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

New Zealand are not having a great time in the ongoing T20 series after losing the first two matches. 

Black Caps lost the first match at Jaipur in a close encounter. The second game however was finished by India in  a professional manner. 

The Tim Southee-led side will now look to win the third and last T20I at Kolkata and aim to finish the series on a high. and take the momentum to the New Zealand Tests. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Neesham's bat

During the slog overs of the second T20, when Jimmy Neesham was batting, he tried to hit Bhuvneshwar out of the park but the ball hit the outside edge of his bat and took the piece of wood with it. 

NZ captain Southee and pacer Trent Boult were seen laughing in the dugout after watching the scenes. 

Surely, Neesham is not a happy man as he has one bat less on this tour.

Neesham was recently in news for his knock against England that led them to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Despite the win, even as his teammates celebrated, Neesham was seen sitting numb and frozen in the dugout. After the game, he answered why he was not celebrating the semi-final win, saying that he would celebrate after winning the tournament and that the job was still not over. 

However, Black Caps lost to Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2021India vs New ZealandCricketJimmy Neesham
Next
Story

BAN VS PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's 2nd T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 1:30 PM IST November 20

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Breaking News: 3 ministers of Gehlot government resign in Rajasthan