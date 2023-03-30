Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaces Adien Markram As Captain Of Sunrisers Hyderabad? Fans Left Confused As India Veteran Features In IPL 2023 All-Captain Photo - Check
Rohit Sharma was also missing from the all-captain photoshoot ahead of IPL 2023.
The much anticipated season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) is all set to start on Friday, March 31st with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni will be leading the CSK as always while GT will be captained by Hardik Pandya. Ahead of the opening clash of the IPL 2023, all 10 captains were expected to be present for a photoshoot alongside the trophy. However, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was missing from the photo and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Aiden Markram was replaced by their veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This left fans in confusion if SRH have changed captain?
Here's how Twitter reacted to the post -
Game Face _
ARE. YOU. READY for #TATAIPL 2023_ pic.twitter.com/eS5rXAavTK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ixMImJ6DXq — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 30, 2023
Playoffs 2023..__ pic.twitter.com/ipiaXVfKiC — HARI VJ_ (@Hari__VJ) March 30, 2023
GT 15-0 Overs 2.2 RR 6.43
??? pic.twitter.com/NY96IxnD1g — Naman (@Mr_unknown23_) March 30, 2023
Winner will get a chance to face Rohit in the final pic.twitter.com/kTK2u69iQQ — Gaurav (@ImGS_08) March 30, 2023
Gill-Saha opening pair confirmed_ pic.twitter.com/sCMVTZZoIV — Darshan Y (@Darshxnn) March 30, 2023
Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to captain SRH in their first match of IPL 2023. — Fantasy Express (@fantasyfamily11) March 30, 2023
#BhuvneshwarKumar likely to captain #SRH in their first match of #IPL2023#SunrisersHyderabad #IPL #OrangeArmy — Bhavesh Gujrati (@Bhavlivelife) March 30, 2023
Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to captain SRH in their first match of IPL 2023.#Bhuvi #SRH #OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy— SPORTSBUZZINFO (@Sportsbuzinfo) March 30, 2023
The captains pose with the trophy ahead of the start of IPL 2023_
_: IPL/BCCI#DavidWarner #SanjuSamson #HardikPandya #MSDhoni #KLRahul #ShikharDhawan #NitishRana #FafduPlessis #BhuvneshwarKumar #AidenMarkram #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2023 #IPL #IPL2023 #IndianPremierLeague #SBM pic.twitter.com/geUjNJjCiV — SBM Cricket (@Sbettingmarkets) March 30, 2023
Shubh Aarambh Hoo ___ #IPL2023 Let's begin _#MSDhoni_ #KLRahul_ #Bhuvneshwarkumar pic.twitter.com/VFJdYJyLph — Cricguy_Ayun (@AniketAyun) March 30, 2023
Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to captain SRH in their first match of IPL 2023. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2023
_Bhuvneshwar Kumar is there at Captains Photoshoot. So he will captain the Sunrisers Hyderabad till Aiden Markram is not available.#TATAIPL2023 #SunrisersHyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q3dIAutoq2— The CricGuy (@itsTheCricGuy) March 30, 2023
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead @sunrisershyd in the first match against Rajasthan royals which is on 2n April! @BhuviOfficial#OrangeFireIdhi #SRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/6NRSqOtqWq — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) March 30, 2023
IPL 2023 will reintroduce the traditional home and away format, allowing teams to relish a considerable amount of fan support during their respective home games. Each team is scheduled to play 14 games, including two matches against five different teams and a solitary fixture against the remaining four teams. Following the league stage, the top four teams in the points table will progress to the playoffs. The final showdown of IPL 2023 is scheduled for May 28.
