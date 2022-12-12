Big Bash League 2022 Live Streaming: Full Squad, fixtures, format - All you need to know about BBL 2022 - Check
Here's everything you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022 from schedule to live streaming details.
The opening game of the Big Bash League's 12th season will take place on December 13 at Canberra's Manuka Oval between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The round-robin format will pit eight teams against one another over the course of 61 games, followed by the knockout rounds. Five matches make up the knockout stage: the Eliminator, the Qualifier, the Knockout, the Challenger, and finally the big Final, which will take place on February 4. Due to a decline in interest in the BBL, there has been a greater emphasis this year on recruiting more and more Australian internationals to play for the eight BBL teams.
The most significant acquisition for BBL 12 is still David Warner. Another high-profile signing, Faf du Plessis will play for the Perth Scorchers in place of Laurie Evans for the first seven games. Liam Livingstone will be replaced by Andre Russell for the next four games.
Big Bash League 2022 Live streaming
Notably, Cricket Australia decides to telecast the Big Bash League all around the world. Sony Network bags the right to telecasting Big Bash League in India.
Big Bash League 2022 Full Squads
Adelaide Strikers - Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti
Brisbane Heat - Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge
Hobart Hurricanes - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan), Jimmy Neesham (overseas replacement)
Melbourne Renegades - Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill
Melbourne Stars - Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway
Perth Scorchers - Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only)
Sydney Sixers - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince
Sydney Thunder - Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu
Big Bash League 2022 Fixtures
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Match 1
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 2
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 3
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 4
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 5
Sat, 17 Dec 2022
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 6
Sun, 18 Dec 2022
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Match 7
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 8
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 9
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Match 10
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 11
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Match 12
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 13
Sat, 24 Dec 2022
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 14
Mon, 26 Dec 2022
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 15
Mon, 26 Dec 2022
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 16
Tue, 27 Dec 2022
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 17
Wed, 28 Dec 2022
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 18
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 19
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 20
Fri, 30 Dec 2022
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 21
Sat, 31 Dec 2022
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 22
Sat, 31 Dec 2022
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 23
Sun, 01 Jan 2023
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 24
Sun, 01 Jan 2023
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 25
Mon, 02 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 26
Tue, 03 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 27
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 28
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 29
Thu, 05 Jan 2023
Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 30
Fri, 06 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 31
Sat, 07 Jan 2023
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 32
Sat, 07 Jan 2023
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 33
Sun, 08 Jan 2023
Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 35
Tue, 10 Jan 2023
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 36
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 37
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 38
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 39
Sat, 14 Jan 2023
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 40
Sat, 14 Jan 2023
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 41
Sun, 15 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Match 42
Sun, 15 Jan 2023
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 43
Mon, 16 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 44
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 45
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 46
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 47
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 48
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 49
Sat, 21 Jan 2023
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 50
Sun, 22 Jan 2023
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 51
Sun, 22 Jan 2023
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 52
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 53
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 54
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Match 55
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Match 56
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
TBC vs TBC (Eliminator)
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
TBC vs TBC (Qualifier)
Sun, 29 Jan 2023
TBC vs TBC (Knockout)
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
TBC vs TBC (Challenger)
Sat, 04 Feb 2023
TBC vs TBC (Final)
