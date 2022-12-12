Big Bash League 2022 Live Streaming: Full Squad, fixtures, format - All you need to know about BBL 2022 - Check 

The opening game of the Big Bash League's 12th season will take place on December 13 at Canberra's Manuka Oval between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The round-robin format will pit eight teams against one another over the course of 61 games, followed by the knockout rounds. Five matches make up the knockout stage: the Eliminator, the Qualifier, the Knockout, the Challenger, and finally the big Final, which will take place on February 4. Due to a decline in interest in the BBL, there has been a greater emphasis this year on recruiting more and more Australian internationals to play for the eight BBL teams.

The most significant acquisition for BBL 12 is still David Warner. Another high-profile signing, Faf du Plessis will play for the Perth Scorchers in place of Laurie Evans for the first seven games. Liam Livingstone will be replaced by Andre Russell for the next four games.

Big Bash League 2022 Live streaming

Notably, Cricket Australia decides to telecast the Big Bash League all around the world. Sony Network bags the right to telecasting Big Bash League in India.

Big Bash League 2022 Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers - Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti

Brisbane Heat - Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Hobart Hurricanes - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan), Jimmy Neesham (overseas replacement)

Melbourne Renegades - Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Melbourne Stars - Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway

Perth Scorchers - Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only)

Sydney Sixers - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince

Sydney Thunder - Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Big Bash League 2022 Fixtures

Tue, 13 Dec 2022

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Match 1

Wed, 14 Dec 2022

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 2

Thu, 15 Dec 2022

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 3

Fri, 16 Dec 2022

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 4

Fri, 16 Dec 2022

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 5

Sat, 17 Dec 2022

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 6

Sun, 18 Dec 2022

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Match 7

Mon, 19 Dec 2022

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 8

Tue, 20 Dec 2022

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 9

Wed, 21 Dec 2022

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Match 10

Thu, 22 Dec 2022

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 11

Fri, 23 Dec 2022

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Match 12

Fri, 23 Dec 2022

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 13

Sat, 24 Dec 2022

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 14

Mon, 26 Dec 2022

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 15

Mon, 26 Dec 2022

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 16

Tue, 27 Dec 2022

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 17

Wed, 28 Dec 2022

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 18

Thu, 29 Dec 2022

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 19

Thu, 29 Dec 2022

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 20

Fri, 30 Dec 2022

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 21

Sat, 31 Dec 2022

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 22

Sat, 31 Dec 2022

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 23

Sun, 01 Jan 2023

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 24

Sun, 01 Jan 2023

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 25

Mon, 02 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 26

Tue, 03 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 27

Wed, 04 Jan 2023

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 28

Wed, 04 Jan 2023

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 29

Thu, 05 Jan 2023

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 30

Fri, 06 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 31

Sat, 07 Jan 2023

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 32

Sat, 07 Jan 2023

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 33

Sun, 08 Jan 2023

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34

Mon, 09 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 35

Tue, 10 Jan 2023

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 36

Wed, 11 Jan 2023

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 37

Thu, 12 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 38

Fri, 13 Jan 2023

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 39

Sat, 14 Jan 2023

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 40

Sat, 14 Jan 2023

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 41

Sun, 15 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Match 42

Sun, 15 Jan 2023

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 43

Mon, 16 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 44

Tue, 17 Jan 2023

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 45

Wed, 18 Jan 2023

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 46

Thu, 19 Jan 2023

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 47

Fri, 20 Jan 2023

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 48

Fri, 20 Jan 2023

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 49

Sat, 21 Jan 2023

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 50

Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 51

Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 52

Mon, 23 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 53

Tue, 24 Jan 2023

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 54

Wed, 25 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Match 55

Wed, 25 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Match 56

Fri, 27 Jan 2023

TBC vs TBC (Eliminator)

Sat, 28 Jan 2023

TBC vs TBC (Qualifier)

Sun, 29 Jan 2023

TBC vs TBC (Knockout)

Thu, 02 Feb 2023

TBC vs TBC (Challenger)

Sat, 04 Feb 2023

TBC vs TBC (Final)