The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground witnessed an absolute demolition job by England as they crushed Pakistan by 7 wickets in the 4th T20I to seal the three-match series 2-0. A superlative all-round display by the hosts left the Pakistani unit thoroughly outclassed on a night where very little went right for the visitors.

Bowlers Dismantle Pakistan's Batting



Put into bat first, Pakistan got off to a flying start with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan taking the attack to the English bowlers. However, the introduction of Adil Rashid stemmed the run flow as the wily leg-spinner struck crucial blows. Rashid's web of spin accounted for the big wickets of Rizwan and



Shadab Khan to leave Pakistan reeling at 86/5.



Despite a gritty 38 from Usman Khan, the English seamers led by the fiery Mark Wood ran through the Pakistani batting lineup. Wood's well-directed bouncer caught Azam Khan's glove on its way through to Buttler to sum up Pakistan's dismal batting display as they folded up for 157.



Salt and Buttler's Batting Fireworks



Chasing a modest total, England's explosive opening pair of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler came out all guns blazing. The duo took the Pakistani bowling attack to the cleaners, with the 19-year-old Naseem Shah being the prime target. Salt smashed 45 off just 24 balls while the rampant Buttler looked in ominous form, racing to 39 off just 21 deliveries.



Despite losing both openers in quick succession, the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook ensured England overhauled the target with consummate ease. Their whirlwind knocks underlined England's sheer batting depth as the hosts romped home with 4.3 overs to spare.



Rashid's Match-Winning Performance



While England's batting stole the spotlight, it was the outstanding bowling performance that laid the foundation for this comprehensive victory. The supremely skilled Adil Rashid was pick of the bowlers, snaring 2 crucial wickets and conceding just 27 runs in his frugal 4-over spell. His mastery over spin and variation completely outfoxed the Pakistani batters, making him a worthy recipient of the Player of the Match award.



Road Ahead to T20 World Cup



This resounding series triumph serves as a major boost for England heading into the marquee T20 World Cup in the West Indies later this year. The hosts displayed all the key ingredients - explosive batting firepower, a well-rounded bowling attack and an abundance of talent across the ranks. If they can maintain this stellar form, the defending champions will surely be the team to beat.



For Pakistan, however, this series exposed some glaring deficiencies that need urgent attention from coach Saqlain Mushtaq and skipper Babar Azam. With their batting lacking substance and bowling sans penetration, the road ahead looks incredibly arduous for this Pakistani unit seeking to end their elusive wait for a first T20 World Cup crown.